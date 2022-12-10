‘3rill Amplified’ Again: The new BMW M340i xDrive debuts in India

NL CORRESPONDENT

Jammu Tawi: BMW India has launched the new BMW M340i xDrive in the country today. Locally produced at BMW Group

Plant Chennai, the car is available for bookings at BMW dealership network and through Shop.bmw.in. Deliveries will

commence from January 2023 onwards.

Introduced exclusively for the Indian market in 2021, the BMW M340i is the first high-performance BMW with an M

engine to be made in India. The model is a segment best-seller due to its commanding performance, attractive design, rich

feature list and unique M driving experience that it renders. The BMW M340i is a perfect union between the ‘Ultimate

Driving Machine’ – the BMW 3 Series – and the power of M. Engineered by BMW M, it delivers the quintessential sporting

essence of the 3 while embodying BMW M’s pure passion for motorsport. The resulting combination is an ultimate

adrenaline rush for drivers. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The BMW M340i xDrive is a sure-shot

winner as it amplifies the thrill of sheer driving pleasure to a different level, thanks to the power of M which lies right at its

heart. This captivating formula meets the cravings of auto enthusiasts who want a premium sedan for everyday use that

doubles up as performance machine when desired. It is amongst the best-selling models of BMW Group India today. The

new BMW M340i xDrive presents an even greater package full of M performance, unbeatable dynamics, space, comfort and

a new innovative digital experience. This refreshed avatar will further consolidate the leading position of M340i and win over

more brand fans and M enthusiasts.”

The car is available at an attractive ex-showroom price as follows –

The new BMW M340i xDrive – INR 69,20,000

A range of BMW M Performance Accessories open exciting options for customisation and bring a touch of the driver’s own

personality to the vehicle.

Thanks to BMW India Financial Services, customized and flexible financial solutions are designed as per individual

financial requirements. BMW 360˚ Ultimate finance plan offers exclusive financial packages with great value and absolute

peace of mind. Service Inclusive and Service Inclusive Plus further reduce cost of ownership. Customers can choose from a

variety of service plans according to duration / mileage. The packages cover Condition Based Service and maintenance work

with plans ranging from 3 yrs/40,000 kms to 10 yrs/2,00,000 kms.