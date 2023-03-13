39 students from Aakash BYJU’S qualify for OCSC / IMOTC 2022

NL Correspondent

Jammu Tawi: Yet again inking another stupendous result, Aakash BYJU’S the national leader in test preparatory services, recorded 39 students qualifying for the Orientation Cum Selection camp (OCSC) of the prestigious Indian National Olympiad (INO) 2022 in Astronomy, Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics and Junior Science, and for Asian Pacific Mathematics Olympiad (APMO) / International Mathematical Olympiad Training Camp (APMO/IMOTC).

The examination is organized by the Association of Teachers in Biological Sciences in association with Indian Association of Physics Teachers (IAPT) and Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE).

Each year over 30,000 students of 12th Standard or below, sit for these examinations. A total of 13 students Qualified for OCSC-Biology, 8 students for Astronomy, 3 each for Physics and Chemistry, 7 students for Junior Science, 4 students for APMO/IMOTC, including 1 student for EGMOTC and 1 student Qualified for Astronomy-Junior. This year a whopping 201 students of Aakash BYJU’S qualified for various INOs. Congratulating the students on the impressive results, Abhishek Maheshwari, Chief Executive Officer, Aakash BYJU’S said: “We are very proud of our students who have qualified for OCSC/IMOTC.

This will be a confidence boosting step for them toward achieving their NEET/JEE dreams. The credit goes to the hard work put in by our students, their parents and Aakash faculties aided by the quality test preparation imparted at the institute. I wish the students all the best for their future endeavours.” The Olympiad programme culminates with the participation of the Indian students (4-6 in each subject) in the International Olympiads.

Aakash BYJU’S aims to help students in their quest to achieve academic success. It has a centralized in-house process for curriculum and content development and faculty training and monitoring, led by its National Academic Team.

Over the years, students from Aakash BYJU’S have proven selection track record in various Medical & Engineering Entrance Exams, Competitive exams and Olympiads.