300 women scientists to get research grants: S&T minister
India

300 women scientists to get research grants: S&T minister

New Delhi, Jun 14: Science and Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday said 300 women scientists were set to get grants for three years under the CSIR- ASPIRE scheme.

Chairing a review meeting of the Department of Scientific and Industrial research (DSIR), Singh said innovations in science and technology should be to empower citizens in line with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to promote ease of living.

Singh said around 3,000 proposals were received under the CSIR- ASPIRE scheme which is a testimony of the government's efforts to support women scientists.

After screening and independent review, the area-wise research committees recommended a total of 301 research proposals for support.

The minister also directed DSIR to carry forward and scale up the Seaweed Mission along with its commercial cultivation to promote sustainable green .

