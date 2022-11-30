3 rd VC’s Cricket Tournament concludes at IUST

NL Correspondent

Awantipora, Nov 30. The third Vice Chancellor’s Employees Cricket Tournament which ran from Nov. 17 – 30, 2022 concluded at the Islamic University of

Science and Technology today. The finale of the tournament organized by The Directorate of Physical Education & Sports, IUST was played between School

of Sciences, IUST and IUST Admin Group A teams.

The tournament was inaugurated by Prof. Shakil A. Romshoo, Vice Chancellor, IUST and Prof. Naseer Iqbal (Registrar, IUST) was the Guest of Honour.

Talking on this occasion, Prof. Romshoo praised both teams for making it to the finals and emphasized the relevance of such activities for psychological well-

being and cultivating team spirit.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Manzoor Ah. Malik (Dean, Academic Affairs) underlined the recreational value of sports activities and encouraged student and

faculty members to actively participate in extracurricular activities within and outside the campus.

The tournament was won by the IUST Admin team. Both the winning and runner-up teams were awarded. Mr. Faheem Gul was adjudged Man of the

Series and Mr. Owais Rah was awarded the Man of the Series. Congratulating the winning team on their victory, Prof. Naseer Iqbal said that such activities

should be encouraged on the campus as they endow confidence.

Other dignitaries who watched the tournament along with hundreds of students and teachers include included Prof. A. H Moon (Dean, School of

Engineering and Technology), Prof. Khuroo (Dean, School of Sciences), Mr. Samir Wazir (Finance Officer, IUST), and Dr. Fozia Qazi (Head, Department of

Mathematical Sciences).