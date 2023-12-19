3 JKAS officers transferred

Jammu Tawi, Dec 18: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Monday ordered transfers and postings in the administration.

According to an order by the GAD in this regard, Peunika Marwaha, Jr. Scale JKAS, STO in the office of Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes Enforcement (North) Udhampur has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary in the J&K Services Selection Board.

Rubia Afroz Inqalabi, Jr. Scale JKAS, Block Development Officer, Handwara, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary in the J&K Services Selection Board.

Nasir Ahmed, Jr. Scale JKAS, Functional Manager, DIC, Udhampur, has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Information Department, for further posting.