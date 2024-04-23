back to top
24 IPS Officers confirmed in AGMUT Cadre

The President of India Draupadi Murmu has confirmed 24 IPS officers in the cadre of AGMUT.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India in this regard read: “in exercise of powers conferred by Rule-3A of the Indian Police Service (Probation) Rules, 1954, the President of India is pleased to confirm the following officers of the Indian Police Service borne on the cadre of AGMUT in the Indian Police Service (IPS).”

The officers who have confirmed in the AGMUT cadre are Devesh Chandra Srivastava (AGMUT: 1995), Narendra Singh Bundela (AMGUT: 1998), Uttam Chand (AGMUT: 2002), Atul Kumar Goel (AGMUT: 2004), Bhim Sen Tuti ((AGMUT: 2004), Sunil Gupta (AGMUT: 2007), Vivek Gupta (AGMUT: 2007), Devinder Arya (AGMUT: 2008),

Tejinder Singh (AGMUT: 2008), Abdul Jabbar (AGMUT: 2008), Udaya Bhaskar Billa (AGMUT: 2008), Imtiaz Ismail Parray (AGMUT: 2009), Mishra Shailendra Kumar Rajesh (AGMUT: 2009), Rahul Malik (AGMUT: 2009), Priyanka (AGMUT: 2009), Sargun (AGMUT: 2012), Sandeep (AGMUT: 2012), Gurinderpal Singh (AGMUT: 2013), Amritpal Singh (AGMUT: 2014), GV Sundeep Chakravarthy (AGMUT: 2014), Sheema Nabi Qasba (AGMUT: 2016), PD Nitya (AMGUT: 2016), Anurag Dwivedi (AGMUT: 2020), and Manish (AGMUT: 2020).

While 18 of the IPS officers confirmed in the AGMUT cadre are posted in J&K the remaining six including Devesh Chandra Srivastava, Devinder Arya, Narendra Singh Bundela, Priyanka, Anurag Dwivedi, and Manish are posted in other States/UTs.

