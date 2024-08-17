24 IPS officers among 8 SSPs transferred in J&K

Jammu, Aug 16: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday ordered the transfers and posting of 24 Indian Police Service (IPS) including the eight Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) with immediate effect.

As per the orders issued by the Home Department, reads that Nitish Kumar, IPS (AGMUT: 1999), ADGP CID, has been posted as Head of CID, relieving R R Swain, IPS (AGMUT: 1991) DGP, J&K of the additional charge of the post.

Bhim Sen Tuti, IPS, (AGMUT:04), IGP (Hqrs) PHQ, IGP PHQ with additional charge of IGP (POS) and IGP Traffic has been posted as IGP (POS) with additional charge of IGP (Hqrs) PHQ, IGP (Telecom).

Sunil Gupta, IPS (AGMUT:07), has been posted as Incharge IGP Crime, J&K, relieving Deepak Kumar, IPS of the additional charge of the post, according to the order.

Sujit Kumar, IPS (AGMUT:07), has been posted as Incharge IGP Security, J&K, relieving M.K. Sinha, IPS of the additional charge of the post.

Vivek Gupta, IPS (AGMUT:07), has been posted as Incharge IGP Railways J&K, relieving S.J.M. Gillani, IPS, of the charge of railways wing.

M Suleman Choudhary, IPS (AGMUT:07) has been posted as Incharge IGP traffic

Dr Ajeet Singh, IPS, (AGMUT:2010) has been posted as DIG Traffic Kashmir against an available vacancy.

Dr Vinod Kumar, IPS, (AGMUT:11), has been posted as incharge DIG Armed Jammu.

Maqsood-ul-Zaman, IPS, (AGMUT:11) has been posted as incharge DIG north Kashmir Baramulla.

Mubassir Latifi Ameer, IPS, (AGMUT:11) has been posted as incharge DIR(Pers) PHQ.

Shiv Kumar, IPS, (AGMUT:11) has been posted as DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range.

Rashmi Wazir, IPS, (AGMUT:11) has been posted as DIG security, J&K, against available vacancy Rajeshwar Singh, IPS, (AGMUT:11), has been posted as incharge DIG SIA.

Gurinderpal Singh posted as SSP Baramulla, Nagpure Amod Ashok as SSP Udhampur, amritpal Singh as SSP (Tech) CID Hqrs.

Mumtaz Ahmed as SSP Poonch, Mohammad Aslam as SSP Doda vice Javid Iqbal, who has been asked to await further postings at PHQ.

Sandeep Gupta as AIG (Tech) PHQ , Anuj Kumar as CO IR-11, Tunushree as SP SIA Kashmir, Ananyat Ali Choudhary as SSP Shopian.

Mohita Sharma as AIG (Prov) PHQ, Deepika as SSP Kathua , Gaurav Sikawar as SSP Reasi, Kulbir Singh as SSP Ramban Joginder Singh as SSP Jammu, Ashok Kumar Sharma as CO 1 Border Battalion Jammu.

Wasim Qadri as SSP Ganderbal, Yougal Kumar Manhas as SSP SIA Jammu, Ai-Tahir Geelani as AIG (procurement) PHQ.

Shaheen Wahid as SSP telecom Jammu, Sandeep Bhat as Additional SP Udhampur, Baljeet Singh as Additional SP Nowshera