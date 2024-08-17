Sarpanch killing case: NIA attaches OGW’s property in Kulgam

New Delhi, Aug 16: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday attached property of an overground worker (OGW) of the Kashmir terror outfit, Hizbul Mujahideen in the case of targeted killing of a Sarpanch in Kulgam district.

A spokesperson said that residential house of Nasir Rashid Bhat located in Tengpora village of Shopian has been attached under section 33 (1) of UA(P) Act, 1947, on orders of the NIA Special Judge, Jammu.

The statement reads that the accused, along with other members of the banned HM terrorist organisation, was involved in the killing of sarpanch on 11th March 2022 with the aim of spreading terror among the people. “Investigations by NIA, which took over the case from Kulgam police, revealed that the targeted killing was part of a larger HM conspiracy to disturb India's integrity, sovereignty and security through violent attacks and killings,” it reads.

It added the NIA further found that Bhat had provided his Alto car to the terrorists and was also involved in conducting a recce of the sarpanch's house and in informing the HM terrorists about the target's presence. “He used his car to take the assailants to the area around the Sarpanch's house on the day of the attack. NIA has chargesheeted six accused in the case and the trial against them is continuing,” it added.