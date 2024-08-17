back to top
    Sarpanch killing case: NIA attaches OGW's property in Kulgam
    India

    Sarpanch killing case: NIA attaches OGW’s property in Kulgam

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Aug 16: The Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday attached property of an overground worker (OGW) of the terror outfit, Hizbul Mujahideen in the case of targeted killing of a Sarpanch in Kulgam district.

    A spokesperson said that residential house of Nasir Rashid Bhat located in Tengpora village of Shopian has been attached under section 33 (1) of UA(P) Act, 1947, on orders of the NIA Special Judge, .

    The statement reads that the accused, along with other members of the banned HM terrorist organisation, was involved in the killing of sarpanch on 11th March 2022 with the aim of spreading terror among the people. “Investigations by NIA, which took over the case from Kulgam police, revealed that the targeted killing was part of a larger HM conspiracy to disturb 's integrity, sovereignty and security through violent attacks and killings,” it reads.

    It added the NIA further found that Bhat had provided his Alto car to the terrorists and was also involved in conducting a recce of the sarpanch's house and in informing the HM terrorists about the target's presence. “He used his car to take the assailants to the area around the Sarpanch's house on the day of the attack. NIA has chargesheeted six accused in the case and the trial against them is continuing,” it added.

     

    24 IPS officers among 8 SSPs transferred in J&K
    ACB registers 2 cases against former MD, J&K SHDC, others on corruption, backdoor appointments
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

