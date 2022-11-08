20 injured as bus turns turtle in Handwara

SRINAGAR, Nov 8: At least 20 persons were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Watayin area of Handwara in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday.

An official told that a bus turned turtle near Watayin when it was on way to Srinagar.He said that in the at least 20 persons were injured and they were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The official added that among 20 injured 14 were later referred to district hospital Handwara.