2 sword-wielding men attack Aaftab's van, arrested

A police van carrying Aaftab Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha

Walkar, was attacked by some weapon-wielding people outside the Forensic Science

Laboratory in Rohini where he was taken for a polygraph test on Monday, sources said.

A car stopped the police van in the evening after overtaking it. A few people came out of

the car and started attacking the van carrying Poonawala, they said.

The van was driven away from the spot while the two attackers were detained, the

police said, adding that the incident took place around 6.45 pm.

In videos of the purported incident circulating on social media, police personnel could be

seen pulling out the service revolver to disperse the attackers carrying swords.

In one of the clips, a few attackers claimed that they belonged to a right-wing group and

that their intention was to avenge the killing of Shraddha Walkar by chopping

Poonawala into pieces.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) G S Sidhu said, "Two persons have been

detained for questioning."

According to the police, the two detained have been identified as Kuldeep and Nigam.

Further legal action will be taken as per the law, they said.

Reacting to the incident, Hindu Sena national president Vishnu Gupta, said, "Whatever

these activists have done is by reacting to their personal feelings. The whole country got

to know how Poonawala cut a Hindu girl into pieces."

"The organisation does not support any such work which is against the Constitution of

India. We believe in the law," he said.

Poonawala allegedly cut Shraddha Walkar’s body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a

300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli in south Delhi, before

dumping them across the city over several days.

He was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further

extended by five days on November 17.

On November 22, he was sent to police custody for four days. The court On November

26, sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.