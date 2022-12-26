2 Dead After Truck Carrying LPG Cylinders Met With Accident In J&K’s Ramban

By Northlines -

Ramban, Dec 26: Two persons were killed in Ramban area of and on Monday when a truck carrying LPG cylinders met with an accident on a highway, police said.
According to District Collector Ramban, two bodies have been recovered from the site on National Highway 44 near Battery Cheshma.
‘2 bodies have been recovered. Police and quick response team have reached the spot,” DC Ramban said.
More details are awaited .

