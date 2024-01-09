10 residential structures gutted in Khanabal blaze

Anantnag, Jan 9: At least ten residential structures were gutted in a massive pre-dawn fire incident in the Khanabal area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, reports said.



Reports said that a fire broke at around 02:30 am this morning in a residential house at boat colony Khanabal, which spread to nearby houses.

Following the incident, Fire & Emergency Department officials reached the spot and doused the flames along with the help of police and locals to avoid any further damages.



“Fortunately, no lives were lost in the incident, but at least a dozen families have been left homeless.”



Residents urged the administration to assist the families financially because they are unable to rebuild their homes. “These families have managed to construct a shelter for themselves, but this unfortunate incident has snatched their shelter,” they said.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident and the cause of the fire remains unknown and is currently under investigation.