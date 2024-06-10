Zomato Innovates with India’s First Crowd-Powered Weather Network, Weather Union

Deepinder Goyal, the co-founder of popular food delivery platform Zomato announced the launch of ‘Weather Union' – India's first crowd-supported weather infrastructure network. The ambitious network aims to provide free, real-time and hyperlocal weather data to citizens and organizations across sectors through its vast network of over 650 weather monitoring stations across 45 major cities.

According to Goyal, these specialized stations developed by Zomato capture critical parameters like temperature, humidity, rainfall, wind speed etc on a continuous basis, offering uniquely granular weather insights. In a remarkable move, Zomato is also offering free access to this valuable weather data via an open API platform. Believing the data can significantly boost productivity, Zomato aims to empower communities and research institutions through its ‘Zomato Giveback' initiative.

The need for dependable weather intelligence was the driving force behind Weather Union. As a food delivery major, Zomato recognizes precise and real-time weather forecasting is crucial for efficient business planning and superior customer service. To address this requirement, the company proactively developed this comprehensive weather monitoring infrastructure.

Besides expanding the network nationwide, Zomato also urged volunteers to host stations and help aggregate weather patterns. Many employees have already installed stations at their homes. This reflects Weather Union's people-centric philosophy of fostering collaborative development.

By establishing India's largest non-government weather infrastructure and unlocking its benefits for social good, Zomato sets a benchmark for private sector contribution to public data systems. Weather Union demonstrates technology's role in empowering communities through open access to specialized tools and knowledge resources.