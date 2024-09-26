back to top
    Zetwerk Manufacturing gets module supply order from NTPC
    India

    Zetwerk Manufacturing gets module supply order from NTPC

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi: Zetwerk Manufacturing on Thursday said it has received a solar module supply order from state-owned NTPC for its Gujarat project.

    The order is for the manufacturing and supply of 1,515 MWp (megawatt peak) of (Approved List of Models and Manufacturers) ALMM-compliant ‘Made in ' solar PV modules, including mandatory spares, for the 1,200 MW Khavda Solar project, the company said in a statement. The company did not disclose any financial details of the project awarded by NTPC. Zetwerk aims to execute the order in a span of 210 days, it said.

    'Make in India' initiative helped boost manufacturing, exports, strengthening economy
