Zac Efron sports drama The Iron Claw to debut on Lionsgate Play streaming service in mid-June

By: Northlines

Date:

Wrestling Drama “The Iron Claw” To Debut On Streaming Platform From Mid-June

In exciting news for fans of dramas and wrestling in , the Lionsgate Play streaming service has announced that the film “The Iron Claw” will be available to viewers starting June 14th. Based on a true story from the early 1980s, the movie tells the compelling tale of the legendary Von Erich brothers who rose to fame in the world of professional wrestling.

Led by star Zac Efron in the role of Kevin Von Erich, “The Iron Claw” depicts the brothers' journey from talented athletes to larger-than-life icons in the sports world. However, their journey was not without obstacles as they pursued glory in the spotlight while dealing with the pressures and expectations of their dominant father and coach. Alongside Efron, the film also features strong performances from Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich and other talented actors like Harris Dickinson, Maura Tierney, and Lily James.

In interviews for the movie, Efron spoke of the deep bond shared between the brothers which propelled their success but also left them vulnerable during difficult times. He conveyed how the film aimed to honor their dynamic abilities in the ring as well as the tragic events that later impacted their family. Directed and written by Sean Durkin, “The Iron Claw” presents a captivating true story of triumph and tragedy in the wrestling profession through the lens of one of its most legendary families.

Three Officers Nominated For APAR Roles On SPARROW Portal For IFS Officers
India set to lift wheat import ban to replenish depleted reserves and cool prices
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

