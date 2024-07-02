back to top
Young Indian student passes away from suspected tuberculosis on flight to visit parents in India

A 24-year-old Indian student from tragically lost her life onboard a flight from Melbourne to New Delhi last month. According to reports, Manpreet Kaur began feeling unwell hours before her flight but managed to board the plane. Sadly, she collapsed while preparing for take-off and succumbed to her illness right there on the aircraft.

Initial findings suggest that Manpreet may have been suffering from tuberculosis, a serious bacterial infection that primarily affects the lungs. She had been living and studying in Australia for over four years but was finally making her way back to to visit her parents for the first time since relocating. Manpreet reportedly worked hard and had dreams of pursuing a career as a chef someday.

Those close to her remember Manpreet fondly as a kind and honest young woman who enjoyed travelling with friends in her spare time. To help support her family through this difficult period, friends of the deceased have set up a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe. Understandably, this sudden loss of a loved one so far from home has left everyone deeply grieved. Our thoughts are with Manpreet's family and all who knew her during this time of mourning. May she rest in peace.

