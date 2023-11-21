Young chemist found dead under mysterious conditions

Jammu Tawi, Nov 20: A 23-year-old man, running a chemist shop at Kakora village of Rajouri, was found dead under mysterious conditions following which police have started investigation into the matter.

The deceased has been identified as Nasar Khan, son of Munshi Khan of Rajdhani, Thanamandi in Rajouri.

Police said that the deceased was running his chemist shop in Kakora village of Manjakote and was living in a rented accommodation.

His body was found lying infront of the rented house early this morning.

Police further said that deceased's' body was immediately taken into possession by a team of police from Manjakote police station while medico-legal formalities and post mortem examination has been conducted in GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri.

Police further said that the investigation into the matter is going while inquest proceedings have been taken up in Manjakote police station.