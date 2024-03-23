Yodha struggles to sustain box office success, earns just ₹90 lakh on second Friday

Sidharth Malhotra's recently released high-octane action film “Yodha” showed signs of slowing down at the ticket windows. After a reasonably good opening week, the film's collections dipped significantly on its second Friday.

According to early estimates, “Yodha” raked in approximately ₹90 lakh nett from Indian box office on day 8. This is considerably lower than what the Sidharth Malhotra starrer had earned on earlier weekdays. Its first week total now stands at ₹25.25 crore.

Directed by debutant duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, “Yodha” launched Sidharth Malhotra in an uncompromising hero role. Viewers were treated to edge-of-the-seat stunt sequences and RAW agent Malhotra going all out against antagonist forces. Co-starring Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna, the film promised high-octane action drama.

However, despite positive early buzz, “Yodha” seems to have failed to retain momentum beyond the first weekend. Its declining numbers indicate dull word-of-mouth, slowing the film considerably after a decent start. With competition from other new releases also increasing, the road ahead looks tough.

Only time will tell if “Yodha” manages to pick up pace again in its second weekend. But for now, Sidharth Malhotra's ambitious project has witnessed an underwhelming response from moviegoers on day 8. Its total collection currently stands at ₹26.15 crore in India.