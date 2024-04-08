Yash Thakur and Krunal Pandya star as Lucknow Super Giants beat Gujarat Titans in thrilling IPL clash

The Lucknow Super Giants registered their maiden victory against the Gujarat Titans thanks to an impressive bowling performance. After Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis helped LSG post a competitive total of 163, the bowlers led by Yash Thakur and Krunal Pandya defended the score successfully.

Thakur was the star with the ball for the Super Giants, picking up five crucial wickets. He struck early dismissing opener Shubman Gill for a brisk 21. This gave Krunal Pandya the opening he needed. The left-arm spinner then spun a web around the Titans batsmen and picked up three wickets giving away just 11 runs. His relentless accuracy and variations in pace proved too hot to handle.

When Titans were losing wickets regularly, Sai Sudharsan played a fighting knock of 31. But Thakur returned to pick his fourth, removing the set batsman. He wrapped up the innings by trapping the dangerous Rahul Tewatia leg before for 13. His five-wicket haul led the Super Giants to an important 33-run victory.

Earlier, Pooran played a brisk knock of 32 balls while Marcus Stoinis scored a valuable 58 to help LSG reach a competitive total. Their cameos in the death overs allowed the team to put up a fighting total on the board.

The bowlers then capitalized on the score and defended it successfully. Thakur was named the Player of the Match for his five-wicket haul. With this win, Lucknow recorded their first victory against Titans in the tournament.