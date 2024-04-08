Search
SportsIPLYash Thakur and Krunal Pandya star as Lucknow Super Giants beat Gujarat...
SportsIPL

Yash Thakur and Krunal Pandya star as Lucknow Super Giants beat Gujarat Titans in thrilling IPL clash

By: Northlines

Date:

The Lucknow Super Giants registered their maiden victory against the Gujarat Titans thanks to an impressive bowling performance. After Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis helped LSG post a competitive total of 163, the bowlers led by Yash Thakur and Krunal Pandya defended the score successfully.

Thakur was the star with the ball for the Super Giants, picking up five crucial wickets. He struck early dismissing opener Shubman Gill for a brisk 21. This gave Krunal Pandya the opening he needed. The left-arm spinner then spun a web around the Titans batsmen and picked up three wickets giving away just 11 runs. His relentless accuracy and variations in pace proved too hot to handle.

When Titans were losing wickets regularly, Sai Sudharsan played a fighting knock of 31. But Thakur returned to pick his fourth, removing the set batsman. He wrapped up the innings by trapping the dangerous Rahul Tewatia leg before for 13. His five-wicket haul led the Super Giants to an important 33-run victory.

Earlier, Pooran played a brisk knock of 32 balls while Marcus Stoinis scored a valuable 58 to help LSG reach a competitive total. Their cameos in the death overs allowed the team to put up a fighting total on the board.

The bowlers then capitalized on the score and defended it successfully. Thakur was named the Player of the Match for his five-wicket haul. With this win, Lucknow recorded their first victory against Titans in the tournament.

Previous article
6 Security men, 12 militants killed in separate incidents in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Sunrisers adapt to slow pitch, power partnerships overwhelm CSK

Northlines Northlines -
The conditions appeared set for a low-scoring affair as...

Vidit Gujrathi, D Gukesh record important wins at Candidates Chess Tournament 2024

Northlines Northlines -
It was a day to remember for Indian chess...

Decoding Mayank Yadav’s extraordinary pace and exploring if his skills are enough to cement his place in the Indian team

Northlines Northlines -
Lucknow's new pace sensation Mayank Yadav has taken the...

Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya show united front in new Mumbai Indians video, quashing rumors of rift

Northlines Northlines -
The defending champions Mumbai Indians recently found themselves at...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

6 Security men, 12 militants killed in separate incidents in Pakistan’s...

Suvidha Portal gets over 73,000 applications for campaign-related permissions

Rahul Gandhi should step aside if Congress does not get desired...