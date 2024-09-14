Yamaha unveils R15M in Carbon Fibre Pattern Graphic

NL Corresspondent

CHENNAI: India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. launched the R15M with a Carbon Fibre Pattern graphic that encapsulates the spirit of top-tier Japanese motorcycle design and engineering. The bike features a 155cc liquid-cooled engine that has been inspired by the venerable R1 and is designed as a SuperSport in line with Yamaha's Racing DNA. The latest upgrade in R15M aligns perfectly with Yamaha's ‘The Call of the Blue' brand campaign.

The latest R15M with Carbon Fibre Pattern is Rs. 2,08,300 (Ex-showroom, Delhi) and can be purchased from any of the Yamaha Blue Square Showrooms across the country.

The price of the upgraded R15M in Metallic Grey is Rs. 1,98,300 (Ex-showroom, Delhi) and can be purchased at all Yamaha dealerships.

The Carbon Fibre Pattern is inspired by the legendary R1M's carbon body work and has been applied using modern water-dipping technology for exceptional finish. This pattern can be seen on the front cowl, sides fairing, and the flanks of the rear side panels. In addition to the carbon fibre pattern, the R15M also gets an all-black fender, new decals on the tank and sides fairing along with blue wheels at both ends to complete its alluring race-derived aesthetics.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies said, “Yamaha motorcycles are well known for their exhilarating performance, exciting agility and eye-catching sporty design.”

“Since its launch in 2008, the R15 has embodied class leading performance and has enabled numerous consumers in India to experience the joy of riding a SuperSport motorcycle with thoroughbred Yamaha Racing DNA. The young consumers in India are well versed with our international models and the lineage, styling and technology that percolates into the R15 from the R1 has also been significantly recognised and appreciated by them”, he said.

“The new R15M raises this bar even higher, with its powerful engine, innovative features, racy decals and sporty carbon-fibre patterned accents. We are confident that the R15M will continue to delight our consumers who crave for a premium motorcycling experience, with ample performance to keep them enthralled for a long time to come”, he added.