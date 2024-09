Woxsen University secures 6th spot in Asia-Pacific in the Bloomberg Best B-School rankings

Jammu Tawi: Woxsen University has received a prestigious honour for its highly regarded MBA programs, securing the 6th spot in the Bloomberg Best B-School 2024 Rankings for the Asia Pacific region. Known for its commitment to nurturing future business leaders, Woxsen has now become the 3rd highest-ranked institution in India, following IIM-Bangalore and the Indian School of Business. Woxsen University's impressive standing in the rankings is a result of its strong focus on four key pillars of business education: Learning, Networking, Entrepreneurship, and Placements. These pillars have helped shape its MBA programs into some of the most sought-after in the region, further solidifying the institution's reputation for offering excellence with new-age learning and remarkable returns on investment. The Bloomberg site mentions representative comments from students and alumni on what's best about the MBA programs at WoxsenUniversity:“The learning opportunities are vast. We have a library accessible for all students for 24 hours, and our college encourages teamwork and collaboration. The faculty is very supportive.”“The best thing about our MBA program is its unique blend of rigorous academic training and real-world business experience, preparing graduates to excel as innovative leaders in a rapidly changing global market.” With this, Woxsen University has officially declared admissions open for its flagship MBA programs for the AY 2025 intake. Aspiring students can apply for the MBA (General), MBA (Business Analytics), MBA (Financial Services) & MBA (General) for Experienced Professionals programs.