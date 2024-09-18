back to top
Search
    JammuWoxsen University secures 6th spot in Asia-Pacific in the Bloomberg Best B-School...
    JammuJammu Kashmir

    Woxsen University secures 6th spot in Asia-Pacific in the Bloomberg Best B-School rankings

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi:  Woxsen University has received a prestigious honour for its highly regarded MBA programs, securing the 6th spot in the Bloomberg Best B-School 2024 Rankings for the Asia Pacific region. Known for its commitment to nurturing future leaders, Woxsen has now become the 3rd highest-ranked institution in , following IIM-Bangalore and the Indian School of Business. Woxsen University's impressive standing in the rankings is a result of its strong focus on four key pillars of business education: Learning, Networking, Entrepreneurship, and Placements. These pillars have helped shape its MBA programs into some of the most sought-after in the region, further solidifying the institution's reputation for offering excellence with new-age learning and remarkable returns on investment. The Bloomberg site mentions representative comments from students and alumni on what's best about the MBA programs at WoxsenUniversity:“The learning opportunities are vast. We have a library accessible for all students for 24 hours, and our college encourages teamwork and collaboration. The faculty is very supportive.”“The best thing about our MBA program is its unique blend of rigorous academic training and real- business experience, preparing graduates to excel as innovative leaders in a rapidly changing global market.” With this, Woxsen University has officially declared admissions open for its flagship MBA programs for the AY 2025 intake. Aspiring students can apply for the MBA (General), MBA (Business Analytics), MBA (Financial Services) & MBA (General) for Experienced Professionals programs.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Meghalaya launches Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Meghalaya launches Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi: To strengthen voluntarism and collective action for...

    59% Turnout In First Phase Of J&K Assembly Polls, Voting Peaceful: CEO P K Pole

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar/Jammu, Sep 18: About 59 per cent of the...

    Pilot denounces BJP’s pseudo nationalism, says Cong needs no certificate on patriotism

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Sep 18: Ridiculing BJP for peddling pseudo nationalism...

    Patients in limbo as Muhammadia Nursing Home’s OT remain sealed

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, 18 Sep (CNS): After the sealing of an...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Meghalaya launches Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign

    Generative AI startup Runway inks deal with a major Hollywood studio

    59% Turnout In First Phase Of J&K Assembly Polls, Voting Peaceful:...