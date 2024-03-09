World No.1 Swiatek proves dominance with convincing victory in Indian Wells

Iga Swiatek continued her impressive 2022 campaign with yet another dominant display in Indian Wells. The top-ranked Polish star breezed past American power hitter Danielle Collins 6-3, 6-0 in their third round clash.

Swiatek has now won 15 of her 17 matches this year and dispatched Collins for the fifth successive time. She was simply too good on the day, winning over 70% of points on her potent first serve. Collins, who had announced her plans to retire after this season, struggled with unforced errors and double faults in a one-sided affair.

Swiatek's all-court game and return skills ensured she was never truly tested on the hard courts. She read Collins' game expertly and targeted her second serves relentlessly. This has become a hallmark of Swiatek's success – her ability to stamp her authority from the first shot.

The 20-year old will now face either talented Czech teenager Linda Noskova or Italian Camila Giorgi in the next round. A title in California will see her enhance her status as the dominant force in women's tennis at the moment.

Swiatek is targeting more glory Stateside as she aims to build momentum ahead of the clay and grass swings. Fans will be hoping for more riveting tennis from the world beater in the upcoming matches.