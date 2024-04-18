back to top
World Liver Day: Hepatitis B, C, alcohol, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease main cases of liver damage: Dr Behera

Chandigarh, April 18: “Nearly 1.3 million deaths occur annually due to viral Hepatitis worldwide every year. In 40 million people are chronically infected with Hepatitis B and about 12 million with Hepatitis C. Hepatitis B, C, excessive alcohol consumption and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease are the leading causes of liver damage in India,”

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday on the eve of Liver Day, Dr Arunashu Behera, director general surgery at IVY Hospital, Mohali said that there has been a paradigm shift in the diagnosis of liver cirrhosis and about 10 lakhs new patients are diagnosed every year in India. Once a patient is diagnosed as cirrhotic, there are very less chances of reversal of damage.

Dr Behera He also shared that at Ivy Hospital Mohali we have dedicated liver ICU beds and we performing all kind of Liver surgeries including liver resections, lobectomy, TACE, RF ablation etc. Ivy Hospital is also going to start liver transplant surgeries as well very soon.

Dr Sumeet Kainth consultant gastroenterology said that in particular Hepatitis B and C lead to chronic disease in millions of people world over and together, are the most common cause of liver cirrhosis and cancer. Hepatitis A and E are typically caused by ingestion of contaminated food and water. Hepatitis B, C and D usually occur through contact with infected blood and body fluids.

Dr Srinath Rathod senior consultant general & laparoscopic surgery said that the incidence of diabetes and fatty liver together is deadly but fatty liver disease can be prevented by modification.

Dr Divij Jayant associate consultant GI surgery  said that in India the age of alcoholic liver disease is coming down and it mostly occurs below the age of 30 to 40 years, where as in the western world the average age for this disease has gone up to 45 to 55ys.

Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals celebrates completion of 30,000 paediatric heart surgeries
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

