    World Bank projects India to grow at 7 pc in FY25
    India

    World Bank projects India to grow at 7 pc in FY25

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    NEW DELHI: The Indian is projected to grow at 7 per cent in the current financial year on the back of recovery in the agriculture sector and rural demand.

    According to the Bank Report released on Tuesday, 's growth continues to be strong despite a challenging global .

    The growth rate of India, which accounts for the bulk of the South Asia region, is expected to remain strong at 7 per cent in 2024-25, the World Bank said in the India Development Update.

    Recovery in agriculture will partially offset a marginal moderation in industry, it said, adding that services will remain robust.

    Rural private consumption will recover, thanks to the expected recovery in agriculture.

     

     

     

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

