    Airtel, Nokia, MediaTek achieve 300 Mbps upload speed on 5G network during trial

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NL Corresspondent

    NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel, MediaTek and Nokia have achieved 300 megabits per second upload speed on a 5G network during a recently concluded trial, a joint statement said on Monday.

    The trial comprised the combined use of a set of mid-band spectrums, utilising the latest generation chipset.

    “The trial aimed at maximising the uplink performance was conducted at Airtel's tech lab and achieved uplink speeds of 300 Mbps, setting a new benchmark in 5G network performance. It underscores Airtel's commitment to providing innovative solutions that meet the ever-growing demands of a connected ,” the statement said.

    The trial enhanced upload speeds by aggregating frequency bands of 3.5 gigahertz and 2.1 GHz.

    “This trial not only stands a testament to our philosophy of enhancing our state-of-the- network infrastructure and delivering an unmatched 5G user experience but will also greatly enhance our network's uplink performance, resulting in faster data speeds and improved connectivity,” Bharti Airtel Chief Officer Randeep Sekhon said.

    The innovative technology deployed for the trial promises faster connectivity, enhanced user experience, and improved network efficiency, catering to high-demand use cases like video conferencing, live streaming and large file uploads, according to the statement.

    “We are thrilled to collaborate with Bharti Airtel and Nokia on this groundbreaking trial in India, where our Dimensity 5G mobile platform played a crucial role in achieving the highest uplink speeds on Airtel's 5G network,” MediaTek General Manager of Wireless Communication Systems and Partnerships Ho-Chi Hwang said.

    For the trial, Airtel used equipment from Nokia's 5G AirScale radio portfolio, while MediaTek provided its Dimensity 5G mobile platform as the user equipment.

    “Uplink Tx switching will pave the way for superior 5G networks, enabling seamless data transfer in mobile devices and driving demand for data-intensive applications like XR,” Nokia India Country Manager and Head of Mobile Networks Tarun Chhabra said.

     

     

     

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

