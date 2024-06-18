back to top
Working on massive Infra push in J&K, Grateful to PM and Road Tpt Minister: LG Sinha

Gadkari chairs review meeting of road & highway projects of J&K

SRINAGAR, June 17: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari chaired a high-level meeting at Raj Bhawan to review progress of road and highway projects in J&K. The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for big-ticket infrastructure projects in the UT.

“We are working with dedication for J&K's strong and glorious tomorrow. The massive infrastructure push has created new employment opportunities and also gave big boost to UT's ,” the Lt Governor said.

“I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and Union Minister Gadkari ji and hearty congratulations to the team for undertaking infrastructure projects of unprecedented magnitude in  ,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor also posted on X:

“Happy to have welcomed Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari Ji to Raj Bhawan. He chaired a high level meeting to review progress of road and highway projects in J&K.

Discussed important projects including Z-Morh Tunnel, Ring Road Jammu, 4- Laning of Udhampur Ramban road, different sections of Khellani– Kishtwar–Chattroo road, Chenani-Sudhmahadev section on NH-244 and various other projects under NHAI, NHIDCL & SAMPARK”.

