Working on Gen AI tool to make video learning content more accessible, affordable: Upsurge

MUMBAI: Upsurge, an e-learning platform that focuses on stock market trading and investing, aspires to become the leading platform in the domain of finance and is working on a generative AI tool to churn out video-based content to make its offerings more accessible and affordable, say its co-founders.

The focus right now is on Indian markets but the company eventually plans to go global to tap into the growing financial markets overseas, according to Kunal Shah. Shah and Mahip Gupta co-founded Valuationary, which was acquired by Raise Financial Services in 2022 and rechristened Upsurge.

With more people keen to dabble in stock market investment, the demand for learning stock market trading and investing is on a constant rise, said Gupta.

“At Upsurge, we feel stock market participants shall learn about how to trade and invest in the markets thoroughly so that they make fewer mistakes while they are trading or investing,” Gupta told PTI.

The wide range of courses on offer today cater to both beginners stepping into the stock market and experienced traders and investors looking to enhance their skills, Shah added. The name Upsurge resonates better with the younger trading and investing audience, he said. “Upsurge is working on a generative AI tool to produce video-based learning content that will make its product more accessible and affordable,” Shah told PTI.

“The idea behind creating Upsurge is to ensure that stock market participants trade and invest right, especially in the Futures and Options (F&O) segment, where 90 per cent of traders do not make money. Upsurge imparts education through well-produced courses, live sessions, mentorship programmes, and social media initiatives,” he explained.

With over 60 courses and more than five mentorship programmes (revolving around options trading, technical analysis, investing strategy and personal finance among others) in its arsenal, the platform has garnered more than 100,000 users who are constantly learning on their platform and becoming better traders and investors, Shah noted.

Upsurge has been using multiple services from AWS (Amazon Web Services) since its inception to ensure traffic management, as the platform builds up and scales.