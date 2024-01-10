Won’t Indulge In Politics On Ram Temple Consecration: Omar Abdullah

SRINAGAR, Jan 10: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday refused to comment on the consecration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, saying he does not want to indulge in politics on the issue.

“I will not comment on the Ram Mandir. This is neither the first inauguration nor the last. We have seen inaugurations in the past as well. If you want to bring politics into it, it is up to you, I am not indulging in politics over the issue,” Abdullah told reporters here.

Asked if he would attend the consecration ceremony of the temple if he gets an invitation, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said he was sure he will not be invited.

“Why are you asking me whether I will go or not? Who goes uninvited? I know I won't be invited. Those who were to be invited, they have already got an invitation. The industrialists, cricketers, film stars and others.

Everyone knows their names. Have you seen my name in the list? No. When they do not have an intention to invite me, why should we go into ifs and but?” he said. (Agencies)