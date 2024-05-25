back to top
Woman Booked Under Narco Act In Baramulla: J&K Police

SRINAGAR, May 25: Police on Saturday booked a notorious woman drug smuggler under the Narco Act in  and 's Baramulla district.

The notorious drug smuggler, identified as Muskaan Begum, a resident of Dewanbagh Baramulla, has been booked under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority.
The drug smuggler has been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Srinagar, police said.
Police said that many cases were registered against the said drug smuggler, who was involved in promoting the drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth in Town Baramulla and other areas of the district.
Despite her involvement in many FIRs, she did not mend her activities and was again involved in promoting the drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth.

