Without Approval Concrete Structures Raised in Pouni, Admin Oblivious

Ajay Sharma

Reasi, February 9

In a startling revelation, concrete structures without prior approval of the competent authorities have been raised overnight in Pouni tehsil of district Reasi.

According to sources, Pouni witnessed a sudden surge in the construction of commercial shops, raising concerns about administrative oversight or possible collusion.

“Despite citizens submitting Change of Land Use (CLU) files to the Deputy Commissioner’s office for approval, no permissions have been granted. However, certain individuals have proceeded to erect concrete structures in Pouni without official authorization,” said sources, adding that the officials of revenue department, especially Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar and Patwari are responsible for this menace.

Sources accused the revenue officials of turning a blind eye or even actively aiding those responsible for the unauthorized constructions.

“Even when the general public was applying for CLU, some people preferred to raise structures without waiting for the permission,” said sources, adding that a representation, citing intentions of some people to raise structure without permission, was submitted with the Deputy Commissioner, who had assured proper monitoring in the matter, but due to negligence of lower staff, especially Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar and Patwari, the higher authorities remained oblivious.

Local residents, dismayed by the apparent negligence or complicity of officials, have appealed to the Additional Chief Secretary to launch a thorough inquiry into the matter.