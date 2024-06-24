back to top
Will not allow attack on Constitution: Rahul Gandhi
India

Will not allow attack on Constitution: Rahul Gandhi

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI, June 24: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of attacking the Constitution, and said the opposition would not allow the Prime Minister to escape without accountability.

“We would not allow the attack on the Constitution that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are doing,” he told reporters in Parliament complex.

“This attack is not acceptable to us,” Gandhi said.

Holding copies of the Constitution in their hands, leaders of the bloc marched to the Lok Sabha chamber on the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Asked whether the message of the opposition was reaching out to the people, the former Congress president said, “Our message is reaching the public and no power can touch the Constitution of India and we will protect it.”

Later in a post on X, Gandhi said the prime minister is busy saving his government

“Psychologically on the backfoot Narendra Modi is busy saving his Government.The attack on the Constitution by Narendra Modi and his Government is not acceptable to us – and we will not allow this to happen under any circumstances,” he said.

“INDIA's strong opposition will continue its pressure, raise the voice of the people and will not allow the Prime Minister to escape without accountability,” Gandhi also said.

“First 15 days of NDA: Horrific train accident, Terrorist attacks in , plight of passengers in trains, NEET scam, NEET PG cancelled, UGC NET paper leak, Rising milk, pulses, gas, toll prices, Forests blazing with fire, Water crisis and deaths due to lack of arrangements during heat wave,” Gandhi added.

 

Amid NEET, NET Exam Mess, UPSC moots AI-Based CCTV surveillance to prevent cheating
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

