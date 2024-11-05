‘Will learn from your vast experience, maintain discipline in House’, BJP LoP to Speaker

Srinagar, Nov 4: Senior BJP leader and the party's Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma while praising the experience of elected speaker Abdur Rahim Rather today assured full cooperation on behalf of the opposition while seeking “neutral stand from the Speaker.

“Sir, I congratulate you for being elected as the Speaker. You have a vast experience of being in this House. You have been in government and also in the opposition. From the opposition side, I assure you full support. We all would learn from your experience,” Sharma said addressing the House.

He said that opposition needs to be given more attention than treasury benches. “We have young blood in the opposition camp but despite that we assure you that we will maintain discipline and follow rules in spirit,” Sharma said. He was yesterday elected as the LoP of BJP, the party that won 29 seats. The BJP however, faced a major jolt in the form of death of MLA Nagrota Devender Singh Rana.