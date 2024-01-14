Will have full control over terror situation in Rajouri-Poonch: Nr Army Commander

Says Year 2023 declared as Zero-Infiltration year; only 19 youth joined terrorism in 2023 against 122 in 2022, strengthening synergy among security agencies top priority

Srinagar, Jan 14: The northern army commander Lt General Upendera Dwivedi Sunday said that the army has started to act against the terrorists operating in Rajouri-Poonch belt while a special focus is being laid on strengthening the synergy between various security agencies.

Speaking to reporters on the side-lines of a function in Srinagar, the northern army commander said: “In the last few years, the Rajouri-Poonch area has witnessed prosperity…there was investment and employment. Our neighbouring country was not able to digest the peace and prosperity and so they are promoting terrorism in the area. We have started to take strong actions in this regard and you will see that there will be control over it in the coming days…”

He said that the northern border area is sensitive. On the past year, the northern army commander said, “We have declared 2023 as a zero-infiltration year, which means there was no infiltration from the Line of Control in 2023…If you see, among the terrorists that have been killed, only 21 are locals whereas 55 are foreign terrorists,” the northern army commander said. Interestingly, the army suffered 20 casualties last year in a spate of attacks in Rajouri-Poonch belt.

He said that in 2022, 122 youth picked up arms and in 2023, only 19 joined terrorism. “We will continue to ensure that local terrorist recruitment is plugged. We are ensuring to further strengthen the synergy among various security agencies,” he said.