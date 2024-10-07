“Will form govt with support of Independent”: Ravinder Raina

Jammu, Oct 7: Ahead of the counting day on October 8, Bharatiya Janata Party Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ravinder Raina on Monday exuded confidence that his party will be able to form the government with the support of independent smaller parties.

Raina said that he is confident that the BJP will open its account in Kashmir as well.

“BJP has held a discussion with its counting agents and leaders for votes counting day. When votes are counted on 8th October in J&K, I am confident that BJP will win. BJP will win around 35 seats in J&K and will be able to form the government with the support of BJP-supported independent candidates and independent smaller parties. I am confident we will open our account in Kashmir as well,” he said.