Will a part of Tihar Jail be designated ‘Prison’ with office facilities for CM Kejriwal?

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is gearing up for a legal move to designate a portion of Tihar Central Jail as a “prison” specifically for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. This initiative aims to grant Kejriwal access to essential office facilities, including video conferencing, amidst his incarceration, according to sources within the party.

AAP's legal team is reportedly preparing to cite past instances where undertrials were allowed to establish and operate offices within Tihar Jail to bolster their argument.

The party plans to assert that if other accused individuals were afforded such privileges, then an elected chief minister should not be deprived of similar facilities.

Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21 in connection with the excise policy case, is currently housed in Tihar Jail No. 2. He is permitted to meet approved Delhi government officials for work-related matters as per court approval.

Furthermore, Kejriwal is allowed bi-weekly visits from family members, with their names subject to clearance by prison security. Additionally, regular health check-ups are provided to Kejriwal due to his diabetes condition.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged Kejriwal's involvement in money laundering activities related to the proceeds of the Delhi liquor scam. The ED contends that these proceeds were utilized in AAP's election campaign in Goa in 2021-22, implicating Kejriwal as the ultimate authority of the party and accusing him of involvement in policy formulation, kickback schemes, and utilization of the proceeds of crime.