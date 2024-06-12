back to top
WI eye third straight win against struggling NZ battling early exit from T20 World Cup 2024

By: Northlines

Date:

A do-or-die battle is set to unfold as struggling New Zealand take on in-form West Indies on Thursday with early elimination from the tournament on the line for the Kiwis. After suffering a humiliating 84-run defeat against Afghanistan in their opening match, New Zealand find themselves at the bottom of Group D with a disastrous negative run rate. They now have no room for error as another loss would send them packing.

In contrast, co-hosts West Indies have started the tournament in a confident manner. Despite a close call in their first game against Papua New Guinea, the two-time champions convincingly blew away Uganda by a mammoth 134 runs. A third consecutive win on Thursday would secure their place in the Super Eights. All eyes will be on how New Zealand respond after the Afghanistan debacle. Their batting collapsed and was bowled out for a paltry 75. Captain Kane Williamson and the team management will need the experienced campaigners to stand up and take responsibility.

The action kicks off at 6 AM IST from the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. Fans back home can catch all the live action unfolding on the Star Network. The match will also be available for live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app. With so much on the line, an exciting battle awaits between these two teams on Thursday.

