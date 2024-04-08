Why Vidya Malavade’s Tips for Better Digestion Deserve Attention

“Remember that habits like eating slowly, chewing food thoroughly, and staying hydrated also play crucial roles in maintaining good digestion overall,” said Dr Pratik Tibdewal, consultant gastroenterologist, Wockhardt Hospitals Mira Road

Most of us, owing to our busy schedules, often end up indulging in (a lot of) junk food and, as a result, experience sluggish/slowed digestion. This, in turn, not only affects our health in the long term but also our mood and productivity. But worry not, as fitness enthusiast Vidya Malavade has a few tips that she swears by to improve digestion.

“Just five minutes before you eat your food, have the juice of one lemon or a tablespoon of organic apple cider vinegar in one cup of water. You can also have ginger tea. Boil ginger in water for 10-15 minutes and sip it. You can have it multiple times a day – like five minutes before food or one-hour post food,” she shared on her Instagram.