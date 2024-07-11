Why Delaying Class 11 Result?

At a time when the country is facing numerous cases of paper leaks and other mismanagement in different examinations carried out by the top level agencies, the inordinate delay in the declaration of Class 11 results by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is quite intriguing. Especially eerie silence maintained by the concerned officials responsible for this job raising adrenaline levels of the hundreds of aspirants and their parents on account of the mystery surrounding the reason behind the uncertainty.

It is anguishing that uncertainty is prevailing for the students who are supposed to pass the class 11 to get into the most crucial stage of their lives as far as their career is concerned because they have to take admissions in their class 12, which forms the stepping stones of all to finally go for different fields in professional life.

It is painful that JKBOSE has remained mum over the issue and has not made things public with regard to the delay in the declaration of the aforesaid result. Reportedly, the JKBOSE generally follows a norm to announce results within 40 days after the culmination of the exam but despite the passage of over 40 days since the culmination of exams, the results are yet to be declared.

It is a serious matter that the delay in declaration of the class 11 result has badly impacted academic schedules of the students as majority of the students are not joining their next classes without knowing their results.

It is need of the time that the concerned officials of the JKBOSE should make things clear before the stakeholders as the prolonged suspense over the issue is raising many unnecessary apprehensions among the aspiring students and their parents and guardians, which is undesirable and agonizing. If there is any hitch or hindrance in the matter, the same should also be made public and also the steps being taken to address the problem, if any, as the same is necessary because the aforesaid education board cannot keep the people in the dark for long.