Why Apple's New 'Apple Intelligence' Requires the Latest iPhones
Technology

Why Apple’s New ‘Apple Intelligence’ Requires the Latest iPhones

By: Northlines

Date:

With the announcement of Apple's new ‘Apple Intelligence' platform at the Worldwide Developers Conference last week, many iPhone users were disappointed to learn that the new AI features would only be available on the latest iPhone 15 Pro models and newer iPads and Macs. However, there are valid technical reasons for this limitation, according to Apple executives.

John Giannandrea, Apple's AI chief, explained in an interview that running large language models like those powering Apple Intelligence requires significant computational power. The neural network models need fast processing and large memory to function smoothly. Older devices simply may not have the necessary bandwidth, neural engine capabilities, or overall power to efficiently run such complex AI. While the models could theoretically run on older hardware, it would result in a very poor user experience due to lag and delays.

Apple Intelligence is an advanced layer of artificial intelligence integrated directly into Apple's latest operating systems. As it processes data and provides responses directly on-device, high-powered components are essential for it to work seamlessly. While some saw the limitation as a tactic to boost device sales, Greg Joswiak at Apple clarified this was not the goal – if it was, iPads and Macs would not have been excluded as well.

Going forward, the question remains whether standard iPhone 16 models or future versions will gain access to the full Apple Intelligence suite, or if the Pro line will continue to be required. For now, iPhone users needing these new AI capabilities will need to upgrade to an iPhone 15 Pro or newer iPad/Mac to take advantage of what Apple Intelligence has to offer, like improved Siri, creative writing tools, and much more. Advanced artificial intelligence comes at the cost of requiring cutting-edge Apple hardware.

Will Apple Keep Your Data Safe With Private Cloud AI Models?
Can a Simple Spice Mix of Carom, Cumin and Fennel Seeds Boost Health Goals Like Weight Loss?
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

