WHO approves Hyderabad firm’s new oral polio vaccine for immunisation

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has approved a new Oral Polio Vaccine type 2 (nOPV2) made by Hyderabad-based company Biological E. Limited.



This approval means the vaccine meets WHO's high standards for quality, safety, and effectiveness.



The nOPV2 is Biological E's 10th approved vaccine and is designed to help with polio immunisation. It is a next-generation oral vaccine that lowers the risk of outbreaks caused by circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2).

According to the official statement from Biological E, states that the nOPV2 vaccine addresses the ongoing threat of cVDPV2 by being more genetically stable, which means it is less likely to cause new outbreaks in areas with low immunity.



This makes nOPV2 a preferred choice for fighting polio in vulnerable regions.



“This vaccine is specifically designed to address concerns about Vaccine-Associated Paralytic Polio (VAPP), which has historically occurred in about 2 to 4 cases per million births with the traditional OPV because the vaccine virus can revert to a harmful form,” said Mahima Datla, Managing Director of Biological E. Limited.



WHO's approval of nOPV2 is a step further in global efforts to eradicate polio, offering a safer and more effective immunization option.



With its improved stability and lower risk of causing new outbreaks, nOPV2 is set to play a crucial role in protecting children from polio, especially in areas where the virus is still a major threat.