back to top
Search
    HomeHealth
    Health

    WHO approves Hyderabad firm’s new oral polio vaccine for immunisation

    Northlines
    by Northlines

    The Organisation (WHO) has approved a new Oral Polio Vaccine type 2 (nOPV2) made by Hyderabad-based company Biological E. Limited.

    This approval means the vaccine meets WHO's high standards for quality, safety, and effectiveness.

    The nOPV2 is Biological E's 10th approved vaccine and is designed to help with polio immunisation. It is a next-generation oral vaccine that lowers the risk of outbreaks caused by circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2).

    According to the official statement from Biological E, states that the nOPV2 vaccine addresses the ongoing threat of cVDPV2 by being more genetically stable, which means it is less likely to cause new outbreaks in areas with low immunity.

    This makes nOPV2 a preferred choice for fighting polio in vulnerable regions.

    “This vaccine is specifically designed to address concerns about Vaccine-Associated Paralytic Polio (VAPP), which has historically occurred in about 2 to 4 cases per million births with the traditional OPV because the vaccine virus can revert to a harmful form,” said Mahima Datla, Managing Director of Biological E. Limited.

    WHO's approval of nOPV2 is a step further in global efforts to eradicate polio, offering a safer and more effective immunization option.

    With its improved stability and lower risk of causing new outbreaks, nOPV2 is set to play a crucial role in protecting children from polio, especially in areas where the virus is still a major threat.

    Previous article
    Ready for knockout punch
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Related Articles

    More Updates

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ready for knockout punch

    Hizbul Mujahideen Terror Associate Held With Foreign Pistol In J&K’s Poonch

    Pakistani intruder shot dead along international border in J&K’s Samba