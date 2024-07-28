WhatsApp testing new feature to easily reshare status updates

WhatsApp users may soon have an easier time resharing status updates of their friends directly to their own profiles. Researchers have discovered that the popular messaging platform is testing a dedicated button that will let people reshare any public status updates from their contacts.

Currently, if someone wants to reshare a friend's WhatsApp status on their own profile, they have to take a screenshot and upload it. However, the upcoming feature eliminates this extra step by giving users a one-tap option. When tapped, it will allow quickly resharing statuses as-is or with customization like adding emojis or resizing.

As per the findings from the latest beta version, the feature works similar to how resharing is done on Instagram Stories. This will make it more convenient for WhatsApp users to spread amusing or interesting moments from their friends and connections. It remains unclear if reshared statuses will include notifications to the original posters.

Besides this, WhatsApp is consistently rolling out improvements across both Android and iOS. Some ongoing tests focus on exposing larger generative AI models for enhanced imaging capabilities. Users may also get to choose the size of AI model backing new experiences.

Overall, the planned status reshare tool reflects WhatsApp's efforts to take sharing features within the platform to the next level. It makes connecting and engaging with close networks even more seamless while creating status updates. The development comes at a time when social platforms are advancing real-time sharing options extensively.