    Technology
    Technology

    WhatsApp enhances stickers with GIPHY store access and custom creation for Android

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    WhatsApp Enhances Sticker Experience with GIPHY Integration and Custom Creation Tools

    Messaging platform WhatsApp has expanded its sticker offerings with two new features aimed at giving users more options to express themselves. The app has partnered with popular GIF library GIPHY to allow stickers from their collection to be accessed directly within WhatsApp chats. In addition, the “Custom Sticker Maker” tool that was previously only available on iOS has now been released for Android as well.

    With the GIPHY integration, WhatsApp users can find and add relevant stickers to messages without needing to switch between apps. They simply have to tap the sticker icon and search using keywords or emojis to browse GIPHY's extensive library. All stickers are automatically saved to the WhatsApp tray making them readily available next time.

    On the other hand, the Custom Sticker Maker gives power to individuals to design their own personalised graphics. from the device gallery can be uploaded and modified with editing tools before saving as custom stickers. These homemade stickers then appear alongside other downloaded packs for sharing comfortably.

    WhatsApp has also streamlined the sticker browsing experience through an improved organisation feature. Users are now able to quickly scan through packs and prioritise favorites to the top. Additional gestures like rearranging and removing stickers provide better customisation.

    These latest innovations from WhatsApp in the sticker space provide users with more creative outlets for self-expression. Be it through whimsical store-bought or self-made graphics, stickers offer a visual shortcut to conveying emotions within the text-based app . The dual updates have further strengthened WhatsApp's stance as a leading communication service worldwide.

    Elon Musk’s xAI debuts advanced AI assistants Grok-2 and Grok-2 Mini with photo-realistic image generation
