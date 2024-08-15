back to top
    Bollywood star credits Ayurvedic Panchakarma for noticeable weight loss in just two weeks

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Famed star Rohit Roy recently opened up about discovering the many benefits of Ayurvedic practices like Panchakarma. Speaking on a popular podcast, Roy shared how the holistic therapy helped him lose a significant amount of weight within just two weeks this past year.

    The actor noted striving for better gut health led him to try Panchakarma during a trip to Kerala. Upon completing the personalized cleansing program, Roy was surprised to find he had dropped nearly 7 kilograms without much effort. “I went in with digestive issues but left feeling entirely renewed,” he said.

    Panchakarma involves five specialized techniques aimed at eliminating toxins from the body through natural means like oil massages, herbal supplements and medicated enemas. When done correctly under expert supervision, it can work to restore balance between the Ayurvedic doshas that govern various physiological processes within.

    In Roy's case, the therapy seemed highly effective at ridding excess water retention and fat stores. “I had zero bloating or unnecessary water weight holding me down afterwards,” he explained. Beyond the visible physical changes, he also noticed improvements to sleep, energy levels and overall sense of well-being.

    While weight loss is not the primary focus of Panchakarma, experts say a 3 to 5 kilogram reduction over 14 days is typical for most undergoing the detoxification treatment. The real benefit lies in long-term maintenance of a healthier metabolic rate and gut functionality to prevent future weight gain.

    Roy now makes the Ayurvedic program part of his yearly self-care regimen. “It's become a ritual for deep cleansing and healing,” he stated. His positive experience highlights Panchakarma's potential for naturally managing weight issues through traditional holistic means rather than restrictive dieting alone.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

