West Indies Dominate Warm-Up Clash Thanks to Nicholas Pooran’s Match-Winning Knock

Pooran's Powerful Knock Helps West Indies Dominate Australia in Warm-Up Clash

In a crucial warmup match ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup, the West Indies rode on a stunning Nicholas Pooran inning to hand Australia a crushing defeat. Batting first after winning the toss, the defending champions got off to a brisk start as openers Evin Lewis and Pooran put on a 62-run stand for the first wicket. While Lewis departed after scoring 24, Pooran took the center stage and smashed Australia's bowlers all around the park.

The flamboyant left-hander was in imperious touch as he took the attack to the opposition. Pooran played some incredible strokes and found the boundaries with ease during his entertaining knock. He smashed six towering sixes and nine boundaries to remain unbeaten on 70 off just 43 deliveries. His blistering innings helped West Indies amass an impressive total of 205/3 in their allotted twenty overs.

In response, Australia never got any momentum in their run chase. Regular wickets derailed their innings as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. None of the batsmen managed to play a substantial innings, with the highest score being 27. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bowled out for 136, falling short by 69 runs. West Indies bowlers were on top throughout the match and restricted the opponents with ease.

This was a comprehensive victory for West Indies ahead of the World Cup starting from Sunday. Pooran was adjudged Man of the Match for his match-winning effort with the bat. The win has further boosted West Indies' confidence, while Australia will have to find answers quickly before their opening Super 12 match.