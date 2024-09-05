We forged Alliance with Cong to counter BJP’s divisive politics: Farooq

Srinagar, Sep 4: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said his party entered into an alliance with the Congress for the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir to counter the BJP's “communal and divisive politics”. The former chief minister made the remarks while addressing an election rally in support of Congress candidate G A Mir from Dooru seat in south Kashmir. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also present at the stage.

“They (BJP) are dividing people in the name of religion. That's why we forged this alliance. We want a life full of dignity. So we all have to come together,” Abdullah said.

He urged the National Conference voters to vote for Mir, the alliance candidate.

“You don't have to see Congress or NC. You have to hold hands together so that we fight these divisive forces,” he added.

Earlier, talking to reporters in Srinagar while leaving his residence to attend the Dooru rally, Abdullah said his party's alliance with the Congress was not a compulsion but the need of the hour for development of Jammu and Kashmir and restoration of statehood to the Union territory.

He also said that Gandhi's visit to the Union territory was a slap on the faces of those who would brand mainstream leaders of Jammu and Kashmir as Pakistanis or Khalistanis.

Addressing the rally, Abdullah claimed that people of Jammu and Kashmir had seen so many difficulties in the past 10 years that they were glad to be alive.

“Remember one thing, the difficulties we faced in these 10 years, I am glad we are still alive. They have made our lives miserable. All the officers are from outside. What do they know about this place, Dooru. We need to save ourselves from these looters,” he said.

The former chief minister asked people to vote in large numbers so that “our sisters, our mothers and our kids walk with honour and dignity”.

Abdullah also referred to reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir by the Centre in 2019.

“I have never heard of a state being downgraded to a UT. We are a Muslim majority state and that's why they want to break us,” he added.

In Srinagar, when asked about the NC-Congress alliance, Abdullah said, “It is not a compulsion. It is the need of the hour. We want to take everyone along for the development of Jammu and Kashmir.” “He (Rahul) is a big voice for our nation. It is a slap on the face of those who accused us of being Pakistanis or Khalistanis. I hope people of the country understand that we want the state (Jammu and Kashmir) to come out of this difficult period and develop,” he added.

In response to a question, Abdullah said the NC did not suffer attrition of leaders like other parties ahead of the assembly polls as people have realised that his party is in a position to do something good.

He refused to comment on statements made by PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti against the NC, saying “she keeps on saying different things”.