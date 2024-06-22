back to top
Search
JammuWe Are Taking Every Possible Measure To Ensure The Yatra Is Smooth,...
JammuJammu KashmirKashmir

We Are Taking Every Possible Measure To Ensure The Yatra Is Smooth, Safe And Hassle-Free: LG Sinha

By: Northlines

Date:

SRINAGAR, Jun 22: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha performed the ‘Pratham Puja' to mark the ceremonial commencement of the Annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, through video conferencing today.

The Lt Governor sought the blessings of Baba Amarnathji and prayed for the good , progress, and well-being of all the people.
Interacting with the media persons, the Lt Governor highlighted the efforts of the Administration and the Shrine Board to bring qualitative improvement in the overall Yatra experience for devotees.
“Officials of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and concerned departments are committed to provide better facilities and services for pilgrims. There has been significant enhancement in essential facilities, infrastructure and security. We are taking every possible measure to ensure the yatra is smooth, safe and hassle-free,” the Lt Governor said.
He urged all the enlightened citizens to come together to welcome and serve the pilgrims coming from different parts of the country and abroad.
“It has been ancient tradition of J&K that people from all communities participate in this Yatra irrespective of their religion,” the Lt Governor said.
This year, the annual Shri Amarnathji Yatra will start from 29th June, simultaneously from both the routes – the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district.
Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board; senior officials of SASB, Army and Lt Governor's Secretariat also attended the Pratham Puja.

Previous article
Justin Timberlake insists ‘he only had one drink’, freaked out in custody
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Justin Timberlake insists ‘he only had one drink’, freaked out in custody

Northlines Northlines -
Los Angeles, Jun 22: Popstar Justin Timberlake, who was...

‘I don’t see…’: Gautam Gambhir addresses his future as potential India head coach

Northlines Northlines -
Kolkata, Jun 22: Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir addressed...

Anti-paper leak law for exams comes into effect amid NEET, UGC-NET row; jail term, fine upto Rs 10 lakh

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 22: The Public Examinations (Prevention of...

J&K LG Performs Pratham Pooja to Mark the Commencement of Amarnath Yatra

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today performed...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Justin Timberlake insists ‘he only had one drink’, freaked out in...

‘I don’t see…’: Gautam Gambhir addresses his future as potential India...

Anti-paper leak law for exams comes into effect amid NEET, UGC-NET...