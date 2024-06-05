back to top
IndiaWe are in NDA, asserts TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu
India

We are in NDA, asserts TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu

By: Northlines

Date:

Amaravati, Jun 5: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said his party was in NDA and that he will be attending the Democratic Alliance meeting to be held in New Delhi later in the day.

NDA constituent Janasena party's chief Pawan Kalyan will also be attending the NDA meeting at the national capital, a day after the alliance emerged victorious in Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh.

“We are in NDA. I am going for an NDA meeting. In the course of time, if there is anything we will report to you,” Naidu said in a press conference when asked about his Delhi visit.

Janasena sources said that Kalyan also left for the national capital to attend the NDA meeting.

Senior leaders of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance are meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday to take stock of the Lok Sabha poll results and deliberate on the details of government formation.

The TDP and Janasena, which won 16 and two Lok Sabha seats respectively from Andhra Pradesh, will play a crucial role in government formation at the Centre. The BJP won two seats in the state.

Naidu said Andhra Pradesh has suffered a lot during the past five years and he has a job to set it right.

He alleged that the destruction caused during the past five years was so immense, even as systems were destroyed and the collapsed in the state.

He further said nobody is permanent in and there will be ups and downs.

“The country is permanent, democracy is permanent, political parties are permanent, but power is not permanent,” he said.

In a veiled reference to the YSR Congress party, Naidu said political parties will also vanish if they are not straight forward.

 

 

Judges reflect sense of continuity of values amid elections: CJI Chandrachud
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Judges reflect sense of continuity of values amid elections: CJI Chandrachud

Relieve me of Govt duty for Maharashtra Assembly polls, want to...

God’s will: BJP’s Ram temple pitch fails in Ayodhya, SP wins...