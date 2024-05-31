back to top
Search
IndiaWater crisis in Delhi: Kejriwal seeks BJP's help; LG blames AAP Govt...
India

Water crisis in Delhi: Kejriwal seeks BJP’s help; LG blames AAP Govt for ‘mismanagement’

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, May 31: As several parts of Delhi continued to reel under water crises on Friday amid an intense heatwave, Lt Governor V K Saxena accused the AAP government of “mismanagement” and alleged that it has become their habit to blame others for their “inefficiency”, “inability” and “inaction”.

Saxena recited a 200-year-old couplet by Mirza Ghalib, ‘Umra bhar Ghalib yehi bhool karta raha, dhool chehre par thi aur aaina saaf karta raha', and slammed the AAP dispensation for blaming other states for the current situation.

Scenes of desperation were visible in several parts of Delhi where people even resorted to fighting and using abusive language as they waited for their turns in queues to get water from the tankers. Similar scenes were visible on Thursday as well.

Meanwhile, a political blame-game erupted between the AAP and the BJP with both the parties holding each other responsible for the worsening situation in the capital.

Even as the national capital is facing a severe water shortage, Water Minister Atishi accused the BJP-led government of not releasing Delhi's share of water.

On the other side, the opposition BJP staged a protest against the AAP government on Friday and alleged that the water crisis in Delhi is “not natural” but was created by the “corruption and mismanagement” of the Arvind Kejriwal government.

The Delhi government moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to Haryana to release surplus water provided by Pradesh to the parched national capital for urgent mitigation of its water woes compounded by scorching heat.

The plea, filed by Atishi, has made the Centre, BJP-governed Haryana and Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh parties to the petition and said access to water is essential for the survival and is one of the basic human rights.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged the BJP to ask its governments in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to provide water to the national capital for a month, saying it was not the time to indulge in .

Atishi appealed to the BJP not to indulge in “dirty politics” and instead ask its governments in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to release spare water to the national capital, which is grappling with a severe water crisis amid the ongoing heat wave.

“Delhi is grappling with severe heat wave and water shortages. The BJP is indulging in dirty politics at this time. I want to ask the BJP when there is a crisis, is this the time to indulge in politics? Shouldn't we come together?” she said.

“There are BJP governments in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. This is the time to come together. This is the time to appeal to your governments in the two states to give extra water to Delhi,” the water minister added.

On Thursday, Atishi wrote to the Centre to ensure a provision for the release of spare water from either Uttar Pradesh or Haryana to address the national capital's “unprecedented water crisis”.

 

Previous article
Complete failure in cleaning up Ganga: Cong slams Govt
Next article
Hoarding that collapsed was in use two months before stability certificate was issued: Cops
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Brian stroke emerging a new epidemic: experts

Northlines Northlines -
Karnal, May 31: “Brian Stroke is emerging as the new...

At least 25 poll staff among 40 heat-related deaths as north India boils

Northlines Northlines -
Mirzapur/Patna, May 31: India Friday reported at least 40...

Over 200 passengers of Air India Delhi-SFO flight face 30 hrs ordeal with inordinate delay

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 31: More than 200 passengers of...

Hoarding that collapsed was in use two months before stability certificate was issued: Cops

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai, May 31: The hoarding that collapsed in Mumbai's...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Brian stroke emerging a new epidemic: experts

CDPL launches ‘Godrej My Farm Milk’

IDFC FIRST Bank to raise Rs 3,200 cr via preferential issue