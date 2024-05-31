Water crisis in Delhi: Kejriwal seeks BJP’s help; LG blames AAP Govt for ‘mismanagement’

New Delhi, May 31: As several parts of Delhi continued to reel under water crises on Friday amid an intense heatwave, Lt Governor V K Saxena accused the AAP government of “mismanagement” and alleged that it has become their habit to blame others for their “inefficiency”, “inability” and “inaction”.

Saxena recited a 200-year-old couplet by Mirza Ghalib, ‘Umra bhar Ghalib yehi bhool karta raha, dhool chehre par thi aur aaina saaf karta raha', and slammed the AAP dispensation for blaming other states for the current situation.

Scenes of desperation were visible in several parts of Delhi where people even resorted to fighting and using abusive language as they waited for their turns in queues to get water from the tankers. Similar scenes were visible on Thursday as well.

Meanwhile, a political blame-game erupted between the AAP and the BJP with both the parties holding each other responsible for the worsening situation in the national capital.

Even as the national capital is facing a severe water shortage, Water Minister Atishi accused the BJP-led Haryana government of not releasing Delhi's share of water.

On the other side, the opposition BJP staged a protest against the AAP government on Friday and alleged that the water crisis in Delhi is “not natural” but was created by the “corruption and mismanagement” of the Arvind Kejriwal government.

The Delhi government moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to Haryana to release surplus water provided by Himachal Pradesh to the parched national capital for urgent mitigation of its water woes compounded by scorching heat.

The plea, filed by Atishi, has made the Centre, BJP-governed Haryana and Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh parties to the petition and said access to water is essential for the survival and is one of the basic human rights.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged the BJP to ask its governments in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to provide water to the national capital for a month, saying it was not the time to indulge in politics.

Atishi appealed to the BJP not to indulge in “dirty politics” and instead ask its governments in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to release spare water to the national capital, which is grappling with a severe water crisis amid the ongoing heat wave.

“Delhi is grappling with severe heat wave and water shortages. The BJP is indulging in dirty politics at this time. I want to ask the BJP when there is a crisis, is this the time to indulge in politics? Shouldn't we come together?” she said.

“There are BJP governments in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. This is the time to come together. This is the time to appeal to your governments in the two states to give extra water to Delhi,” the water minister added.

On Thursday, Atishi wrote to the Centre to ensure a provision for the release of spare water from either Uttar Pradesh or Haryana to address the national capital's “unprecedented water crisis”.