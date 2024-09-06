Warof words in UP after SC chastises CM Yogi’sbulldozer justice

back to top
    India
War of words in UP after SC chastises CM Yogi's bulldozer justice
    War of words in UP after SC chastises CM Yogi's bulldozer justice

    Political temperature is soaring high in Uttar Pradesh after the Supreme Court's recent comments on the controversial practice of “bulldozer justice”, championed by the Yogi government. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati, in a statement, emphasised the need for valid legal action over the destruction of properties. While Akhilesh Yadav questioned the legality of the Chief Minister's residence, asking, “Has the map for the CM's residence been approved? They misuse bulldozers for personal gain. Bulldozers have no brain, only a steering wheel”. Yadav further declared that once the SP returns to power in 2027, these bulldozers will be directed towards Gorakhpur, Adityanath's political stronghold. Soon after, CM Yogi Adtiyanath hit back at Yadav's remarks, saying that not everyone has the “courage or capability” to handle a bulldozer. He pointed out that “operating a bulldozer requires both heart and mind, implying that only those with determination and capability can manage such tasks”.

    Chirag Paswan comes of age, asserts himself inModi 3.0 Cabinet
    After Rahul’s plea, Congress-AAP may ally in Haryana assembly polls
