Walchand Plus Report highlights critical gaps in workplace safety for women and POSH Act Implementation

NL Correspondent

Jammu Tawi: In a pivotal assessment of the corporate sector's implementation of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act, Walchand Plus, (part of WalchandPeopleFirst ltd., which also owns the Dale Carnegie business in India), an industry leader in workplace solutions, in collaboration with research partner BDB India, exposes critical deficiencies hindering the creation of a secure workspace for women. This comprehensive study, conducted in November 2023, emphasizes the urgent need for a transformative approach to ensure workplace safety.An alarming revelation surfaces from the study: a staggering 40% of working women experiencing insecurity are unaware of the protective measures offered by the POSH Act. This lack of awareness among employees, as highlighted by the research, underscores the imperative for enhanced education on the Act's provisions. Shockingly, only 42% of employees possess a thorough understanding of the POSH Act.Commenting on the report Pallavi Jha, Chairperson and Managing Director of WalchandPeopleFirst says, “As a woman, I feel India still has a long way to go when it comes to bridging the gender disparity. In many ways, we're still a patriarchal society and at Walchand Plus we are committed to driving positive change and fostering a culture of safety, inclusivity, and respect in workplaces across India. The first step towards that is understanding the issue with recent data, which we have tried to do with this research paper. Protecting women at the workplace should be a basic expectation but unfortunately many organizations treat this at a very cosmetic level. Walchand Plus believes that by adopting safety measures, organizations can contribute to a significant shift in workplace dynamics, ensuring the well-being and safety of every employee.”This report, available to download on www.walchandpeoplefirst.com, stands as a critical call to action, demanding a comprehensive shift in mindset and approach to establish a culture of safety, respect, and inclusivity in workplaces for women across India.